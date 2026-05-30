CNG prices hiked by Rs 2 per kg across Mumbai region

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Mumbai: A state-run gas distributor, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs. 2 per kg in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and with this, the commuters and transport operators are looking at further increase in fuel costs.

After the revision, the CNG will cost Rs 86 per kg in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other areas where MGL provides fuel, as per the report on Saturday.

This is the second increase announced by the company in less than a month. MGL has previously raised the price of CNG by Rs. 2 per kg on May 14, and with the latest revision, the total price increase has been Rs. 4 per kg.

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Thousands of auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi operators, and private vehicles will be affected, as they opt for CNG as it is relatively economical and cleaner.

Despite the rise in prices, CNG is still relatively cheaper than petrol and diesel, but the transport operators have raised the issue of rising fuel costs, and it is likely to impact their daily earnings.

The reason for this sudden price rise has not been mentioned by MGL, but generally, fuel price changes are based on changes in costs and the market.

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