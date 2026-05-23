CNG prices hiked again in Delhi, third increase in 10 days

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New Delhi: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi-NCR have been increased once again, marking the third price hike within the last 10 days. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a fresh increase of ₹1 per kg on Friday.

With the latest revision, CNG prices in Delhi have crossed ₹80 per kg in several areas. The repeated hikes come at a time when petrol and diesel prices have also been rising across the country due to increasing global crude oil prices and tensions in West Asia.

The continuous increase in fuel prices is expected to impact daily commuters, auto-rickshaw drivers, cab operators and transport services that depend heavily on CNG vehicles. Many drivers have expressed concern over rising operating costs and reduced earnings.

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Reports suggest the fuel price hike is linked to rising international energy costs and supply concerns amid the ongoing Iran conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s key oil shipping routes.

This is the third CNG price increase in less than two weeks, adding to the growing financial pressure on households and transport operators already dealing with rising living expenses.

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