CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR, Check new rates

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Saturday hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 3 per kg in Delhi NCR. The revised rates of CNG will be in effect across the region from today.

The cost of CNG has now reached Rs 78.61 per kg in Delhi with the price hike. While in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been increased to Rs 81.17 per kg. In Gurugram, CNG will now cost Rs 86.94 per kg.

The city gas distributors have been periodically hiking the prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to rise.

Meanwhile, the prices of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) was also increased to Rs 53.59 per SCM in Delhi on Friday. The new price will be in effect from today.

With the price hike, the cost of PNG has hiked to Rs 53.46 per SCM in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 51.79 per SCM.

The IGL also shared the price of PNG in other cities including Karnal, Rewari, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli, Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur.

Earlier in Mumbai, City gas utility Mahanagar Gas had also hiked the retail price of CNG and PNG by Rs 6 per kg and by Rs 4 per SCM respectively in and around the megapolis from Monday midnight.

With the price rise, the revised retail price of CNG will be Rs 86 per kg and domestic PNG will be Rs 52.50 per SCM, MGL said in a statement.