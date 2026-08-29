CNG gets costlier in Delhi-NCR, prices rise by ₹3.89

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Delhi: The revised rate puts CNG at ₹86.98 per kg in Delhi, while Noida and Ghaziabad will pay ₹95.59 per kg and Gurugram ₹92.01 per kg.

CNG price rises in Delhi NCR after IGL hike CNG prices were up by ₹ 3.89 per kg by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

The price in Delhi was revised to ₹ 86.98 per kg after the rise. Noida & Ghaziabad will buy the fuel at a price of ₹ 95.59 per kg while for Gurugram the price is ₹ 92.01 per kg.

This is due to increase in global prices and imports of LNG which have already shot up.

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The recent hike in prices due to the ongoing West Asia conflict that impacts gas shipments that go through the Strait of Hormuz has seen its price increase over this past year.

This is the fifth CNG hike price this year.

Higher prices in CNG will also add pressure on transport expenses like auto-rickshaws, taxi services, and cargo transports who fuel their vehicle on CNG.