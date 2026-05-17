CNG becomes costlier after second price hike in two days in Delhi-NCR

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New Delhi: People across Delhi-NCR are likely to feel the impact on their daily travel expenses as compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have been increased once again within a span of just 48 hours.

Following the latest revision, consumers in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 80.09 per kg for CNG. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the revised price has reached Rs 88.70 per kg. The new rates have come into effect immediately.

The repeated increase in fuel prices is being linked to rising global energy pressure triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The development has raised concerns among daily commuters and transport operators, as a significant portion of public and commercial transport in Delhi-NCR depends on CNG.

As per reports, auto rickshaws, taxis, app-based cab services, school vehicles and several commercial transport operators are expected to face higher operational costs due to the revised rates.

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The hike may also indirectly affect passengers, as transport fares could witness an increase in the coming days. Apart from commercial vehicles, many private car owners in the region also rely on CNG because it is considered more economical than petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were also increased recently by nearly Rs 3 per litre in Delhi. After the revision, petrol prices climbed to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel touched Rs 90.67 per litre in the national capital.

Reacting to the criticism surrounding the rise in fuel prices, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Centre’s decision. He stated that although fuel prices have risen in India, the increase remains comparatively lower than in several other countries affected by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining economic balance while keeping public welfare in focus.