CM Vijay’s London meeting with Tamil community called off amid public safety concern

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London: A scheduled meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and members of the Tamil community in London was called off following directives from local law enforcement.

The IT Wing of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in a post on X, said that the meeting had been cancelled in view of public safety norms.

“We know that the Tamil community in London is eager and filled with heartfelt affection to meet the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. However, due to concerns regarding public safety and in deference to the request of the London Metropolitan Police, circumstances have arisen that prevent the Chief Minister, the victorious leader, from meeting you. We therefore earnestly request that no one attempts to meet him,” it said.

The IT Wing of TVK urged the members of the Tamil community not to gather outside the hotel, where CM Vijay is staying.

“We humbly ask that you refrain from waiting outside the hotel where he is staying or along the routes he travels,” it added.

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Earlier on Tuesday, Vijay held high-level discussions with prominent Indian corporate leaders and global manufacturing executives in London, securing key commitments to bolster the state’s automotive ventures and renewable energy sector.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom, leading a high-level delegation to attract fresh global investments and expand operations across key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles (EVs), electronics, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

The overseas outreach aims to generate large-scale employment and further solidify the state government’s core objective of positioning Tamil Nadu as Asia’s leading investment-friendly destination.

The visit follows a major economic milestone achieved within 100 days of the Vijay-led administration assuming office, during which the state signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) securing investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore at the ‘Vetri Tamil Nadu Investors’ Conference 2026’, according to an official statement.

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