CM Rekha Gupta launches portal for ‘Delhi Laxmi Yojana’

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New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the online registration portal for the flagship ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’.

Under the scheme, eligible women between the ages of 21 and 60 will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 every month.

Earlier, the Delhi Government officially renamed its flagship Mahila Samriddhi Yojana as the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’.

CM Rekha Gupta said on X that, “Today’s day is a celebration of the honor, self-respect, and confidence of millions of sisters in Delhi. When we made this promise to you, it was not just an announcement, but a resolve for your happiness, your honor, and your better future. Today, we have the good fortune to fulfill that resolve”

“This amount will further strengthen your self-respect, give new strength to your confidence, and stand by you like a reliable support in fulfilling many small and big needs of life”

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Meanwhile, CM Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed over 3,000 bicycles to Class 9 girl students under the ‘Vidya Vahini Yojana’ held at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex.

The initiative, aimed at improving school access, boosting attendance and promoting girls’ empowerment, marks the first phase of a massive drive. The Chief Minister announced that a total of 1.40 lakh girl students studying in government schools will receive bicycles in a phased manner within one month.

“It is a joyous occasion as we celebrate the government’s initiative to provide bicycles to the daughters of Delhi, specifically those studying in government schools, upon their entry into Class 9. By providing a bicycle to every girl reaching this grade, we are supporting not only her education and safety but also facilitating her journey to school through the Vidya Vahini scheme. Heartiest congratulations to the daughters of Delhi. May every daughter of Delhi move forward; the government stands with her,” Gupta told reporters on Friday.

She emphasised that the scheme is designed to remove barriers to education and boost the confidence of young students.

“Our resolve is that this scheme reaches more than 1.40 lakh daughters studying in Class 9 in government schools. This bicycle will make it easier for daughters to go to school, increase attendance, provide more opportunities for studies and sports, reduce family expenses, and above all, give a new flight to their confidence,” Gupta added.

Also Read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Free DTC Travel For NEET Candidates On June 21