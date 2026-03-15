CM Manik Saha flags off 24 Basic Life Support ambulances in Tripura

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Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha has reportedly flagged off 24 ambulances with Basic Life Support (BLS) systems in Tripura today.

The ambulances are having all necessary and essential life-saving equipment that aims to improve the response rate of the state to road accidents and medical emergencies.

The initiative is made to modernize emergency transport infrastructure and to ensure quick medical assistance in case of road mishaps.

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Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Agartala | Tripura Chief Minister flags off 24 Basic Life Support ambulances. pic.twitter.com/cddoFfZUwu — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026

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