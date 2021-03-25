CM giving a clean chit to those behind assault on Opposition leaders: Tejashwi

Patna: Two days after the alleged assault on opposition legislators in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had directed goons to attack opposition legislators on Tuesday.

“We have more than 200 video evidences of the assault in which former officers from the police department belonging to the CM’s caste can be seen abusing women and assaulting male legislators in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. They were allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha building to execute the conspiracy,” he further alleged.

“I want to ask the CM who these persons in civil dress were and who allowed them to roam freely in the Vidhan Sabha and assault leaders of opposition parties?” asked Yadav.

“Nitish Kumar will not be the permanent CM of Bihar. Change will come to the state. The activities of the police and civil department officers involved in wrongdoing are on record and these will be remembered when our government comes to power in the future,” Yadav said.

“I want to repeat that the CM is giving a clean chit to those involved in beating our legislators,” he added.

Yadav pointed out that the protest inside the House is not new in history of parliamentary and assembly operations in our country.

“In 1974, socialist leaders headed by Karpoori Thakur took control of Bihar Vidhan Sabha … In 1986 when Nitish Kumar was an MLA of his party, Thakur sat on a dharna in the well of the Assembly for three days. I want to ask the CM: was Karpoori Thakur a goon? At that time, the police were not called inside to thrash public representatives. Now, the same CM is justifying the act of the police and goons of his own caste and repeatedly lying before the people of Bihar,” alleged Yadav.

