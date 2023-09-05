CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 400 electric buses in Delhi

New-Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday flagged off 400 new electric buses in the national capital in a move toward sustainable and eco-friendly urban transportation in Delhi.

The Delhi government has placed orders for a total of 1,500 electric buses, out of which 921 buses have received subsidies under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme.

The operational cost for these 921 buses over 12 years is estimated at Rs 4,091 crores, with the central government providing Rs 417 crores as FAME subsidies, while the Delhi government bears Rs 3,674 crores.

“Together with the Honorable Lieutenant Governor, today flagged off 400 new electric buses and handed them over to the people of Delhi. These buses are included in the 921 buses of the subsidy scheme, for which a subsidy of Rs 417 crore has been given by the central government and the Delhi government will spend Rs 3674 crore,” Kejriwal wrote on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

“There are now a total of 800 electric buses on the roads of Delhi, which is the highest in the country. Our target is to introduce a total of 8,000 electric buses in Delhi by the end of 2025. At that time there will be more than 10,000 buses in Delhi, of which 80% will be electric buses,” the CM stated, adding that Delhi will also be known all over the world for its excellent electric buses very soon.

माननीय उपराज्यपाल महोदय के साथ मिलकर आज 400 नई इलेक्ट्रिक बसों को हरी झंडी दिखाकर दिल्ली की जनता को सौंपा। ये बसें सब्सिडी स्कीम की 921 बसों में शामिल हैं, जिनके लिए केंद्र सरकार की तरफ़ से 417 करोड़ की सब्सिडी दी गई है और दिल्ली सरकार 3674 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करेगी। दिल्ली की… pic.twitter.com/mYA8Uw22hA — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 5, 2023

By the end of 2023, Delhi aims to increase its electric bus fleet to 1,900, making it one of the cities with the highest number of electric buses globally.