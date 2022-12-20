Club owner,wife found dead at Gurugram club, 2 others critical

Gurugram: A club owner and a woman were found dead inside a cabin and two other woman were also found unconscious in the DLF Phase-3 area of Gurgram.

The man has been identified as Sanjeev Joshi, a resident of Hisar and the club owner’s brother and two other women including the woman who died were from Uttar-Pradesh and Odisha.

Report says, the three women had come to the club for birthday celebrations. Sanjeev was also with three other women. They had gathered to celebrate birthday of one of the women at around 2 am on Monday. Due to cold, an angithi (type of stove) was lit.

It is suspected that the man and woman died of asphyxiation or suffocation after inhaling smoke from an Angithi, as the cabin where they were celebrating birthday did not have any ventilation.

According to the police, members of the staff left for their homes and did not disturb or check on them as Sanjeev Joshi was the brother of the Knite Ryder club’s owner Rajan Joshi.

When the club was being cleaned, the workers noticed a room filled with smoke and when they opened the door, they found all the four people lying unconscious.

They immediately informed Rajan Joshi about the incident. He reached the spot and rushed all of them to the hospital where they were brought declared dead.

According to the prima facie, it seems to be a case of suffocation.