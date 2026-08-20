Cloudburst triggers flash floods in J&K’s Rajouri, four killed

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New Delhi: Four people died while several others went missing as strong cloudbursts wreaked havoc on Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir by creating devastating flash floods.

Najdhani Panchayat in Thanamandi sub-division of the district was hit hard by the onslaught of massive gushes of water.

The nallahs running through the local area breached, causing immense destruction of residential buildings, roads and agricultural fields along their banks.

Several landslides were also reported from different parts of the district post.

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The cloudburst has been reported in many places in the hilly Rajdhani area. Citizens have informed about widespread floods and damages to area’s structure.

Several families have been affected as floodwaters enter homes and cause damages to their belongings.

The latest incident comes amidst a constant active monsoon spell in Jammu and Kashmir and authorities are warning about severe rains in the hilly area that can lead to flash floods and landslides in prone mountain areas of Jammu and Kashmir region.

Authorities are advising locals to maintain caution especially in risky mountainous areas.

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