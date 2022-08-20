cloudburst in dehradun

Cloudburst In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, Triggers Flood like Situation

By WCE 1 119 0

Dehradun: A cloudburst hit a village in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district in the wee hours today, causing rivers to breach their banks and wash away bridges.

The cloudburst occurred around 2.15 am. A bridge over the Song river was washed away and the Kempty Falls, a popular tourist spot near Mussoorie, was flowing dangerously.

On being informed, the State Disaster Response Force immediately rushed to the spot and rescued all the people stuck in the village , while took shelter in a nearby resort.

Mud have entered homes in over a dozen villages following the cloudburst. The affected villages include Maldevta, Bhutsi, Tauliyakatal, Thatyud, Lavarkha, Ringalgadh, Dhuttu, Ragad Gaon and Sarkhet, according to the officials.

The affected residents have been shifted to schools and panchayat buildings, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dhanolti, Lakshmi Raj Chauhan.

The Raipur-Kumalda motor road has been blocked due to debris at a number of places.

You might also like
Nation

India’s cyber agency warns about bugs in Google Chrome for desktop

Nation

Burger King, McDonald’s, and other food chains become 100% vegetarian for…

Nation

Mumbai traffic police get threat of 26/11 style terror attacks

Nation

Supreme Court Claims Dolo Firm Gave 1,000-Crore Freebies To Docs, Call It A Serious…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.