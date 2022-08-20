Cloudburst In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, Triggers Flood like Situation

Dehradun: A cloudburst hit a village in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district in the wee hours today, causing rivers to breach their banks and wash away bridges.

The cloudburst occurred around 2.15 am. A bridge over the Song river was washed away and the Kempty Falls, a popular tourist spot near Mussoorie, was flowing dangerously.

On being informed, the State Disaster Response Force immediately rushed to the spot and rescued all the people stuck in the village , while took shelter in a nearby resort.

Mud have entered homes in over a dozen villages following the cloudburst. The affected villages include Maldevta, Bhutsi, Tauliyakatal, Thatyud, Lavarkha, Ringalgadh, Dhuttu, Ragad Gaon and Sarkhet, according to the officials.

The affected residents have been shifted to schools and panchayat buildings, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dhanolti, Lakshmi Raj Chauhan.

The Raipur-Kumalda motor road has been blocked due to debris at a number of places.