Shops, vehicles damaged after cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

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Srinagar: A cloudburst hit the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district today during early hours that resulted in damage of shops, vehicles, confirms Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

As per reports, Union Minister says that no casualties were reported during the incident.

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy of India has announced compensation for the shops that are damaged in the cloudburst.

Union Minister on his X account informed about the incident in which he said, ust now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma, after receiving the reports of cloudburst in the Chhatroo area early this morning.

No loss of life reported. Some commercial outlets/shops are damaged for which, due compensation will be provided.

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To reassure the local residents, it is important to inform that after the experience of the last year’s Chasoti cloudburst, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, has installed two latest “Early Warning Systems” (EWS) in Kishtwar and Machhail respectively.

In addition, an “Automatic Weather Station” (AWS) is also in the process of being installed in the Padder area.

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Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma, after receiving the reports of cloudburst in the Chhatroo area early this morning. No loss of life reported. Some commercial outlets/shops are damaged for which, due compensation will be provided. To reassure the local… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 1, 2026