Cloth merchant murdered in Hyderabad, accused on the run

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Hyderabad: Cloth merchant shot dead in Saidabad. Hyderabad Police have registered a case and are searching for the culprits.

Cloth merchant alleged shot dead in Saidabad area of Hyderabad. Police investigation underway to search for culprits.

According to police officials suspect might have escaped to Mumbai soon after the incident.

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Police try to get answers behind the killing, while studying CCTV footage, talking to potential witnesses, and collecting forensic samples.

Detectives are looking into both personal and business relationships for clues.

Police added that arrangements are in place to identify and pursue the suspect.

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