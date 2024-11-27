Classroom in Bihar: Teachers set up beds, carry illegal arms!

Bihar: In a shocking piece of news relating to the classroom in Bihar, teachers were found setting up beds and carrying illegal arms, said reports. Recently, a teacher has been accused of carrying an illegal gun to class.

According to reports, teachers were also found setting up beds in the classroom. These grave negligence and disrespect to classrooms in Bihar came to light as students and parents complained to officials during school inspections.

Reports say that, as many as 100 teachers have been suspended by the Bihar Education Department. In Bihar, there is a system by way of which the block Education officers (BEO) and district Education officers (DEO) and other education officials regularly carry out checks in government schools.

Various other complaints were received such as chewing of Gutkha in the classrooms, raising legs on the table and not teaching at all. The Department received complaints from several schools and shall take action in this regard at the earliest.