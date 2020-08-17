Pandit Jasraj death
Pandit Jasraj, Photo credit: News Nation English

Classical music maestro Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Indian classical music maestro Pandit Jasraj no more. The classical vocalist turned 90 in January this year. Demise of the music legend was reportedly took place in New Jersey in the US.

With a musical career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Jasraj was born on 28 January 1930 in Pili Mandori, a village in the Hisar district of Haryana in a middle-class Brahmin family to Pandit Motiram, a classical singer.

His father died in 1934 when Jasraj was only four year old. His elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan, was also an accomplished musician and was the father of music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, singer-actress Sulakshana Pandit and actress Vijeta Pandit. His eldest brother is vocalist Pandit Maniram.

