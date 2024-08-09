Class 9 students steals mother’s gold to buy Iphone for girlfriend

New-Delhi: A Class 9 student has been detained by the Delhi police for allegedly stealing his mother’s gold to buy an iphone and also finance his girl friend’s birthday celebrations in Najafgarh of South West Delhi.

The incident came to light after the minor’s mother filed an FIR about a house theft by an unknown miscreant. The police then launched a probe and found the culprit to be his own son.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh informed that, “On August 3, an incident of house theft was reported by a woman in which she reported the theft of two gold chains, one pair of gold earrings and one gold ring from her house on August 2, by unknown person between 8 am to 3 pm.”

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged and the police started an investigation into the matter.

“CCTV footage of the crime scene was checked, but no suspicious activity was found near the house of the complainant at the time of the incident,” the DCP added.

The police discovered that the son had been missing since the theft and started questioning his friends. It revealed that he bought a new Iphone worth Rs 50,000. The police conducted raids at his known hideouts in Dharampura, Kakrola, and Najafgarh, but everytime he managed to escape until a tip-off led to his arrest near his home.

When confronted, the juvenile initially denied his involvement but later confessed to selling the stolen gold. He informed that his father had died recently and he had little interest in studies,and scored average marks.

The boy had asked his mother for money to impress his girlfriend on her birthday, but she refused due to financial constraints and advised him to focus on studies and career.

Angered over the denial, he decided to steal money from his house.

Later, the police have arrested a goldsmith, identified as Kamal Verma (40 years), and recovered one gold ring and earring.