Class 7 girl raped in Chandigarh, 5 schoolboys held: Reports

New Delhi: In a shocking incident as many as five school students have been held in Chandigarh for allegedly raping a Class 7 girl of their school.

Reportedly, the girl student was allegedly raped by the students of a government model school repeatedly. It has also been learnt that one of the accused boys was her classmate.

After committing the crime one of the accused had reportedly blackmailed the victim for which she immediately could not disclose about the crime. However, later her mother noticed changes in her behaviour and questioned the school authorities about it.

Taking quick action the school authorities informed senior officials in the Chandigarh education department about it. Accordingly, Police were informed and a manhaunt to nab the accused persons initiated. And the accused boys were nabbed.They have been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.