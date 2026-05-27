Class 11 student, IPS officer’s daughter kills self in Bhopal

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Bhopal: A 17-year-old girl, reportedly known as IPS officer’s daughter killed self at her residence in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh without leaving behind any note.

She was a class 11 student who was recently promoted to class 12 was living with her parents and the incident took place her residence.

As per reports, she died due suffocation caused after she hanged herself in her room. When she took this step all the family members were present in the house.

Following the incident, police took the body under custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

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The case is being examined keeping in mind all angles of the incident. The deceased girl’s phone and contacts are under investigation to know what situation caused her to take such a step.

A case has been registered in the local police station and the family members of the girl are being questioned regarding the matter.

The Post-mortem report are being waited to determine the exact circumstances of her death.

More details are awaited.

Also Read: MBBS Student Kills Self Over Poor Grades In Kota