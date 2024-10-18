Class 10 student gangraped by five people, see detailed reports here

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): In a tragic and shocking incident, a Class 10 student has allegedly been gangraped by five people, said reports on Friday. The girl was studying in Class 10 of a highly reputed school in Haldwani district of Uttarakhand.

According to reports, the minor girl was allegedly gangraped by five men at a hotel in Delhi. The girl’s father lodged a missing complaint on October 4. Later the girl was found by the police on the roadside by the Police in Delhi. The police tracked her via her phone.

Later, as she as questioned by the police she narrated her ordeal and said that she was gangraped by five men at a hotel in Delhi. She informed that three of them were from Maharashtra. The police then identified the accused by examining the CCTV footage in the hotel and the copies of the ID proofs.

It is further worth mentioning that, all five of the alleged accused have been arrested they have been identified as Sandesh 25, Roshan 29, Yogesh 34, Ashish 30 and Sahil Kumar 24.

Medical tests later confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted. A case under BNS Section 70 and POCSO Act was registered against the five men.