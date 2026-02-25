Class 10 girl delivers baby during board exams in Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

Bhopal: A distressing incident took place in which a minor girl delivered a baby in the washroom of her board exam centre in Pithampur of Madhya Pradesh yesterday.

It is being said that this incident occurred while the minor was appearing her mathematics examination. While writing the exam she suddenly felt a severe abdominal pain and took the invigilator’s permission to go to the washroom. The girl, who was not aware of what is going to happen next, went into labour and reportedly gave birth to a baby boy.

As she did not return back to the exam centre even after several minutes, the investigator and staff showed concerns and approached the washroom to check what has happened. On arrival, to their surprise they heard a baby crying in the washroom.

Soon, the staffs of the school called the ambulance and the student along with the newborn was immediately rushed to the hospital for necessary medical treatment. It was reported that the girl and her child were in a good and stable condition.

Advertisement

The girl was later been questioned during which she confirmed that she was in a relationship with a man since past two years. following which a zero FIR has been registered at Pithampur police station which was later transferred to Betma police jurisdiction in Indore district as the victim is a resident of Betma.

The accused has been identified and search operations have been launched to trace and arrest him.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.