CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke coming India for Delhi Protest

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New Delhi: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the viral satirical movement Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has announced he will return to India on June 6, 2026, to lead a peaceful protest in Delhi.

In a video posted on X and Instagram Monday, Dipke said he will land in Delhi Saturday morning and urged supporters to meet him at the airport. The group will then head to Parliament Street police station to seek permission for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke, who is based in Boston, US, said nearly 800,000 students have signed a petition seeking Pradhan’s resignation. He added that he expects possible detention at the airport and that his family has received threats.

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CJP gained 22 million Instagram followers after its name referenced CJI Surya Kant’s “cockroaches” remark about unemployed youth. Dipke’s X account was withheld in India on May 22.

Watch the viral video:

Also read: Cockroach Janata Party founder moves Delhi HC against blocking of X account