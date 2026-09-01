CJP Calls Off September 5 Protest March After Centre’s FIR Assurance

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has withdrawn its proposed September 5 protest march after the Centre assured the Supreme Court that steps were being taken to honour commitments made to the organisation following its 36-day agitation over alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations.

CJP leader and spokesperson Saurav Das informed a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday that the organisation would not proceed with the planned march. The Bench also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.

The decision followed an assurance from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre and the governments of Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam were taking steps to withdraw cases registered against student protesters. The proposed action, however, excludes individuals who are already named as accused in cases involving heinous crimes.

Mehta also asked the Supreme Court to use its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to bring the relevant cases to a close. The provision allows the top court to issue orders necessary to ensure “complete justice” in matters before it.

Supreme Court order covers protest cases:

The FIR issue had become a major point of contention between the CJP and the government. After the group ended its earlier agitation on July 25, it later accused the Centre of failing to fully implement assurances given during negotiations.

The CJP had subsequently announced a September 5 march from India Gate to the Police Headquarters. The proposed demonstration was intended to press for action on the cases against protesters and other commitments made when the 36-day agitation was withdrawn.

The Centre had approached the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking the quashing of FIRs lodged against student protesters by invoking Article 142. Mehta sought an urgent hearing, and the Bench agreed to take up the matter on Tuesday after the Solicitor General said the two sides were seeking to resolve the issue.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the court ordered that FIRs registered against student protesters in Delhi and elsewhere in the country between July 20 and July 25, 2026, be treated as closed. Lawyers also brought to the court’s attention cases registered in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre, through Delhi Police, along with Bihar, Assam, West Bengal and Maharashtra, had moved applications seeking to quash FIRs linked to the protests and assured that no fresh FIRs would be registered over protest-related events during the July 20-25 period.

There is an exception to the relief. The Supreme Court allowed Delhi Police to pursue one FIR involving 2,873 people who were present during the Jantar Mantar protests because of serious criminal antecedents.

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Compensation for families also on the table:

The Centre also reaffirmed its commitment to compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination.

Mehta told the court that the government would work out the modalities for the compensation within three months. The court directed the Centre to complete that exercise within the same three-month period.

The compensation issue was among the commitments made when the CJP ended its 36-day protest on July 25. At that time, the government had said financial assistance would be provided to families of NEET suicide victims according to applicable rules.

Why the September 5 march was announced?

The proposed march emerged after the CJP alleged that the government had not honoured commitments made on July 25, when the organisation agreed to withdraw its prolonged agitation.

The original protest had centred on alleged malpractice and irregularities in NEET and other examinations. Withdrawal of FIRs against protesters was one of the CJP’s key demands. The organisation had also sought compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the NEET controversy.

The CJP announced the September 5 demonstration on August 24, describing it as a peaceful march from India Gate to the New Delhi Police Headquarters. The date also coincides with Teachers’ Day. The organisation said families of NEET students who died by suicide and victims of alleged police brutality would lead the march.

The Supreme Court on Monday had declined to issue an immediate order stopping the proposed demonstration, observing that there was no basis at that stage to presume that the march would result in an untoward incident.

With the Centre now moving to close the protest-related cases and the Supreme Court passing directions on the FIRs, Das told the Bench that the CJP considered it appropriate to withdraw the September 5 call and would await compliance with the court’s order. He also thanked the court and the lawyers involved in the proceedings.

Mehta, responding to Das, said the government’s position had satisfied him and expressed confidence in the CJP leader’s assurance.