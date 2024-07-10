CJI says, Padho Bhai, Supreme Court dismisses plea to reduce qualifying marks in AIBE

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to lower the cut-off for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE).

The bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud said that lowering the cut-off will hamper the quality of lawyers who are admitted to the Bar Council. He also emphasized on the importance of maintaining standards in the legal profession.

“They have put a cut off of 45 for the general category and 40 for SC/ST. What kind of lawyer will the person be if they cannot score this much? You are asking to lower it to 40 and 35!” CJI said. “Padho bhai! (please study),” CJI told the petitioner in passing the order.

Currently, the AIBE cut-off marks are set at 45% for general category candidates and 40% for SC/ST candidates.

In a recent RTI reply, around 51.63% of candidates failed in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 in the year 2023. A total of 1,44,014 candidates appeared for the AIBE 18 of which only 69,646 had passed the exam.