CJI Chandrachud nominates justice Sanjiv Khanna as successor

By Sudeshna Panda
sanjiv khanna

New Delhi: The present Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recommended justice Sanjiv Khanna the Supreme Court’s senior-most judge as his successor.

According to reports, CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud set in motion the process for appointing his successor and recommended the name of justice Sanjiv Khanna to the Union government. The present CJI shall retire on November 10.

It is worth mentioning that on October 12, the Central Government had sent a letter to CJI Chandrachud, requesting him to name his successor. The CJI then wrote back and recommended the name of Justice Khanna. This is a tradition that has been maintained since time immemorial.

The central government is then expected to notify to the effect and then appoint justice Khanna as the next CJI.  It is worth noting here that Justice Khanna had granted interim bail to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and allowing him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections hence upholding the true spirit of democracy.

