CISF signs pact with NIA for takeover of 167 newly constructed residential quarters

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has signed an MoU with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the takeover of 167 newly constructed residential quarters and a community hall for 15 years on a no-cost basis.

These residential quarters and a community hall are constructed in Delhi’s Maidangarhi. The facility includes 15 Type-IV, 77 Type-III, and 75 Type-II quarters.

Approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the MoU was signed in the presence of senior officers from both organisations. CISF Public Relations Officer Saroj Bhupendra said the initiative will help address accommodation issues.

Advertisement

“The initiative will ease accommodation challenges, improve welfare, and boost morale of CISF personnel and their families,” CISF Public Relations Officer Saroj Bhupendra said.

This step will significantly enhance housing satisfaction for CISF personnel posted in Delhi-NCR and reflects strong inter-agency cooperation, he further added. (ANI)

Also Read: CRPF conducts free medical camp in Naxal hit Bijapur of Chhattisgarh