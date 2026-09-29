CISF Head Constable shoots four colleagues dead at hydropower project in J-K’s Kathua

Advertisement

Kathua: Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were allegedly shot dead by a Head Constable of the force following a verbal argument over an issue at the Sewa-II Hydroelectric Project unit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident took place around 7 pm at the Sewa Project based in Mashka village under Basohli area in Kathua district.

Citing an initial report received from the incident site, the CISF in a statement, said the accused 2009-batch Head Constable opened fire at his colleagues following an altercation broke out among them on some issue that is yet to be known.

The deceased CISF personnel have been identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Constable Rafiq Ahmed, Constable Sandeep Kumar and Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh.

As per the CISF, the injured personnel were initially taken to NHPC Hospital, on the Himachal Pradesh side, where all four later succumbed to their injuries.

Advertisement

The accused Head Constable has been handed over to the local police for further investigation, officials said.

The force further said that “the circumstances that led to the altercation and subsequent firing remain under investigation.”

Further details, including the sequence of events and weapon used, are awaited.

Officials further said that the CISF is also setting up an internal inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Five of family drown in Sukhnei River during Shradh Ritual in Jhansi