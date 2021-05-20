New Delhi: Cipla Limited has launched ‘ViraGen’, a Covid-19 RT-PCR test for Covid-19 in India on Thursday. The pharma company announced that the commercialization of the test kit is in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt. Ltd.

The company will commence the supply of the Coronavirus detection kit from May 25.

The Managing Director (MD) and Global Chief executive Officer (CEO) Umang Vohra has said that Cipla has been working relentlessly in order to ensure the accessibility to treatments in the current fight against COVID-19.

ViraGen is Cipla’s third offering in the Covid-19 testing segment which is a real-time detection kit approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

It is based on multiplex PCR technology which helps to identify and detect SARS CoV-2 N Gene as well as ORF Lab Gene. It shall have a sensitivity of 98.6% and a specificity of 98.8% as compared to a standard ICMR test.

