Cinema halls,plays to reopen in West Bengal from October 1: Mamata

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kolkata:   Cinema halls and open air theatres will be allowed  to operate in West Bengal from Oct 1 with 50  participants or less from October 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

She also added that musical, dance and magic shows would be permitted in the state from next month.

Terming it as a step towards a return to normalcy, Banerjee said these activities will be allowed in compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures.

“To return to normalcy, jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct,” Banerjee tweeted late on Saturday night.

The CM said that it would be a subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance to precautionary protocols.

All cinema halls and theatres remained shut since the Covid-19 lockdown began in March this year across the state.

