New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday released fresh guidelines of unlock 5.0 phase beginning from October 1. The MHA has introduced some more relaxations in the new SOPs.

The MHA guidelines for Unlock 5.0 have allowed cinemas, theatres and multiplexes outside the containment zones to reopen with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting will issue an SOP in this regard.

In what can be a breather for professional swimmers, swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons have been permitted to open from October 15. However, they must adhere to certain SOP to be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

In news that is certain to bring cheer to many, entertainment parks will also be permitted to open from October 15, said the MHA. These too will have to follow SOP which will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

However, the MHA has asserted that these activities will only be allowed in areas outside Containment Zones. “The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments,” said the MHA in a statement.

Meanwhile, the lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in Containment Zones till October 31.