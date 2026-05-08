“Chor” slogans raised against Mahua Moitra on Indigo Flight, complaint filed

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Kolkata: Mahua Moitra allegedly faced verbal harassment during an IndiGo flight while travelling from Kolkata to Delhi for an official Parliament meeting on Thursday.

According to the sources, a group of male passengers onboard flight 6E719 raised slogans calling her a “chor” during the journey. Moitra claimed the behaviour created an intimidating atmosphere inside the aircraft.

The MP later shared a video of the incident on social media platform X, alleging that the slogans were also directed at Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Following the incident, Moitra filed a formal complaint seeking action against those involved in the alleged misconduct and harassment during the flight. No official statement has yet been issued by the airline regarding the matter.

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See the post here:

So here is the official complaint @IndiGo6E and @RamMNK @DGCAIndia – please inform me of action taken. Regards. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/93tRx6izp4 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 7, 2026

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