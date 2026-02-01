Chitrakoot DM Pulkit Garg sets example, enrolls daughter in Govt Anganwadi

Advertisement

Chitrakoot: In a move aimed at strengthening public trust in the government education system, Chitrakoot District Magistrate Pulkit Garg has enrolled his three-year-old daughter in a government-run anganwadi centre.

According to the report, Garg admitted his daughter, Siya, to the playgroup at the anganwadi attached to a government composite school in the Naya Bazaar area of Karvi. He personally visited the centre and completed the admission formalities around four days ago.

According to the sources, the decision reflects the district administration’s efforts to encourage parents to choose government schools and anganwadi centres for early childhood education.

Speaking to a private media house, the district magistrate said perceptions about government institutions have changed significantly. He said that situations have changed and no longer similar as it used to be. He mentioned that the quality of education has improved. There is no shortage of resources any more. He further addressed the fact that if an IAS is able to educate his child in government institution, then other parents should not hesitate.

Advertisement

He emphasized that nutrition, healthcare, moral values and a safe environment are the most critical needs during a child’s early years, and anganwadi centres are effectively fulfilling this responsibility.

Appealing to parents, villagers and officials, Garg urged them to move beyond social perceptions and place faith in the public education system.

Since joining the anganwadi, Siya has been seen actively participating in classroom activities.

Pulkit Garg, 2016-batch officer, is currently serving his first posting as district magistrate and has completed just four months in Chitrakoot. During his short tenure, he has already gained recognition for notable initiatives in water conservation.