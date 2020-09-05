Itanagar: Amid escalating border tension with China in eastern Ladakh, Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering has claimed that five people have been abducted by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

“SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA),” Ering tweeted.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2 — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020

Ering also demanded a ‘befitting reply’ to the China and its army. He said a similar incident had taken place in the state few months ago.

Seeking a strong response from the Central government, the Congress MLA said, “Indian government has to intervene. It is our ancestral land and our people have their rightful claim on it.” He also said China wants to divert attention from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

According to local media reports, the five were abducted from the Sera 7 patrolling point in Under Nacho Circle. The five people have been identified as Dumtu Ebiya, Prasad Ringling, Ngaru Deri, Toch Singkom, and Tanu Bakar. All of them belong to the Tagin community.