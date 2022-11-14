Children’s Day 2022 Today: The birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

India celebrates Children’s day on November 14 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was very fond of children. He likes to spend time with children whenever he got some free time from his busy schedule. Children also fondly called him ‘Chacha Nehru’.

So, in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark November 14 as Children’s Day to honour his legacy.

Children’s Day is celebrated to recognize the needs of children, to protect their rights and to stop their exploitation, for the proper growth of children.

The Children’s day was initially celebrated in November 20 in accordance with the Universal Children’s Day declared by the United Nations but after the demise of Jawaharlal Nehru, it was changed to November 14.

Jawaharlal Nehru believed that children will make the future of India that’s why the way they were brought up will impact the India of tomorrow. He said Children play a vital role in shaping a nation and should be given the right to education. He had a clear vision of what modern India should look like and for this he strongly believed to establish strong pillars which would support the newly independent nation back then.

On this day, Schools organise various programmes and gives sweets or gifts to children to make them feel special. Other than that, various competitions on games, debates, seminars, dance, music, essay, speech and painting are also held on this day for children.