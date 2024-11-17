Child stolen in Delhi in broad daylight, woman and partner caught

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a child was stolen in Delhi in broad daylight by a woman and her partner from the hospital premises. The incident was reported on November 15.

According to reports, the Additional DCP of South West Delhi, Akanksha Yadav, told “On 15th at around 3 pm, we received a PCR call that an unknown woman has stolen a one-and-a-half-month-old baby from Safdarjung Hospital.”

Further the modus operandi of the crime, was that an unknown woman met the victim’s family and talked to them and became acquainted with them. She took the baby some distance away while feeding him and then ran away with her male partner.

The police further informed that, “After watching the CCTV footage, it was found that this case was carried out as part of a well-planned conspiracy. A search operation was conducted. The accused was caught in Shahjahanpur and the baby was rescued and handed over to the victim’s family.”