Child falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh
Child falls into 200-ft deep borewell in MP, Army called in

By IANS

Niwari: A four-year-old child has fallen into a 200 feet deep borewell dug in a field in Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh. Rescue operations have begun and the Army has been called in to help.

According to information, Harikishan had dug a borewell at his farm in Barho Bujurg village of Niwari district. The pit was open and a big iron utensil had been kept to close its mouth.

Harikishan’s four-year-old son Prahlad was playing near the pit. He had removed the utensil and accidentally fell into the pit.

Superintendent of Police of Niwari, Vahini Singh told reporters that the army has been called for rescue operations.

