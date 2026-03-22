Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurates Shri Odhav Bhavan in Gujarat

This inauguration comes on the occasion of the 100th-anniversary celebration of Lord Shri Walram's appearance today in Gujarat.

By Vaishnavi Verma
chief minister bhupendra patel inaugurates shri odhav bhavan

Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Shri Odhav Bhavan in Dharampur Cross road, Valsad of Gujarat today. The event was set to start at 9 AM and end at 10 AM.

This inauguration comes on the occasion of the 100th-anniversary celebration of Lord Shri Walram’s appearance today in Gujarat.

Shri Odhav Bhavan aims to improve administrative efficiency for public trusts and serve as a modern administrative center for the Charity Commissioner office and Public Trust Registration Office.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:


Also Read: Karnataka: LPG Cargo Ship From US Arrives At New Mangalore Port

Advertisement

x