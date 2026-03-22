Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurates Shri Odhav Bhavan in Gujarat

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Ahmedabad: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Shri Odhav Bhavan in Dharampur Cross road, Valsad of Gujarat today. The event was set to start at 9 AM and end at 10 AM.

This inauguration comes on the occasion of the 100th-anniversary celebration of Lord Shri Walram’s appearance today in Gujarat.

Shri Odhav Bhavan aims to improve administrative efficiency for public trusts and serve as a modern administrative center for the Charity Commissioner office and Public Trust Registration Office.

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Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Valsad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated ‘Shri Odhav Bhavan’ today on the landmark occasion of the 100th-anniversary celebration of Lord Shri Walram’s appearance. pic.twitter.com/liEOLg413v — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2026