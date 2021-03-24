Chief Justice of India SA Bobde Recommends Justice N V Ramana As His Successor

New-Delhi: The Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday has recommended Justice N V Ramana’s name as his successor after he retires next month. CJI Bobde is set to retire on 23 April.

In a letter to the Law Ministry, CJI SA Bobde recommended Justice Ramana as his successor.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday reportedly sent a letter to Justice Bobde, seeking his recommendation.

Justice NV Ramana is the most senior judge in the Supreme Court in the apex court after Chief Justice Bobde.

Born on August 27, 1957, hails from Andhra Pradesh and was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in June 2000. He served as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court before being appointedto the Supreme Court in February 2014.

Justice Ramana will have a tenure till 26 August, 20