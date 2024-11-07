Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inaugurates the National Judicial Museum and Archive (NJMA) in SC premises

By Sudeshna Panda
supreme court

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inaugurated the National Judicial Museum and Archive (NJMA) at the Supreme Court in the presence of other Supreme Court judges.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told ANI, “This has taken almost a year and a half in conceptualisation and planning. The actual execution has taken about six months. It’s been done in the court time. We thought that we must have not just a museum of artefacts, but a museum comparable to the best internationally, to project the importance of our institution and the high courts in delivering justice to our citizens and in predicting the fundamental rights of our citizens…”

The CJI further said, “This reflects the ethos of the importance of the court to the life of our nation. So on behalf of all my colleagues here, I have pleasure in dedicating this museum to the nation to allow this museum to become an interactive space for the younger generation…”

