Chhattisgarh: Two security personnel injured in Naxal firing in Sukma

Raipur: Two CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in the exchange of fire with Naxals on Monday as they were securing a forward base established in the forest area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, according to officials.

The incident took place at the Gomguda forward operating base (FOB) of the CRPF. According to the officials, the incident unfolded at around 7:30 AM as the CoBRA 206 battalion was securing the newly established base in a remote forested area.

Two soldiers of the CoBRA battalion number 206 have been injured in the exchange of fire with Naxals, the officials said. The injured commandos were immediately evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment. As per the officials, the troops mounted effective retaliation.

Furthermore, the forward operating bases have been strategically set up in interior regions to curb Naxal activities and strengthen security measures. The move is part of a broader plan by the Union government, which has set a target to eradicate the Naxal threat by March 2026.

Further details on the condition of the injured personnel and the operation’s outcomes are awaited.

(ANI)

