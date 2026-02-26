Chhattisgarh: Two Maoist killed in encounter near River Indravati

Advertisement

Bijapur: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces near the Indravati River area in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Several weapons, including an SLR rifle, an INSAS rifle, and a 12-bore rifle, along with explosives, were recovered. The operation was launched based on intel about the Maoist presence in the area.

“Acting on information about the presence of Maoists in the Indravati River area of Bijapur district, a joint team launched an anti-Maoist operation. During the operation, an encounter occurred between security forces and Maoists in the Indravati River area this morning. During the search following the encounter, the bodies of two uniformed Maoists were recovered, and weapons such as an SLR rifle, an INSAS rifle, and a 12-bore rifle, along with explosives and other Maoist material, were recovered from the encounter site,” said Bijapur SP Dr Jitendra Yadav.

A search operation remains ongoing as forces continue to comb the area.

On February 23, a Special Task Force (STF) personnel sustained injuries when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), allegedly planted by Maoists, exploded during an area domination operation in the southern region of Bijapur district, police said.

The injured personnel was immediately shifted to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment, a senior police officer said.”On 23/02/2025, a joint team was on an area domination operation in the southern region of Bijapur district. During area domination duty, one STF jawan was injured in the blast of a pressure IED planted by Maoists,” said Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav.

A joint team was on a continued domination operation in the southern region of Bijapur.

