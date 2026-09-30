Chhattisgarh: Truck-ambulance collision in Bemetara leaves one dead, one injured

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Bemetara: A 19-year-old ambulance driver was killed and another person injured after a truck and an ambulance collided head-on near Kanhera in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, police said.

Khandasara police outpost in-charge Kanwal Singh Netam said that police received information about the collision and immediately reached the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

“The information was received about a head-on collision between a truck and an ambulance near Kanhera. On receiving the information, the police team immediately reached the spot, and the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment,” Netam said.

The deceased was identified as Yogesh Sahu, 19, a resident of Dunda in Raipur. According to police, Sahu was working as an ambulance driver at Shri Shivay Hospital in Dunda, Raipur.

Another injured person, identified as Ramesh Goswami, 30, was initially taken for treatment and later referred to the Mekahara Hospital in Raipur in view of his condition, police said.

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“One person has died in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Sahu, aged 19, a resident of Dunda, Raipur, who was working as an ambulance driver at Shri Shivay Hospital in Dunda. Considering the condition of the injured Ramesh Goswami, aged 30, he has been referred to Raipur Mekahara Hospital,” Netam said.

Police said an inquest has been registered and an investigation into the incident is underway.

“At present, an inquest has been registered, and the incident is being investigated. Further action will be taken after investigating the cause of the accident and the entire sequence of events,” the police officer said.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited.

(ANI)