Chhattisgarh Textile Policy 2024-30: 200% Investment Incentives & New Garment Parks

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Chhattisgarh is making a bold play to shift its economy away from minerals and into manufacturing, rolling out one of the biggest incentive packages around—up to 200% of an investor’s Fixed Capital Investment for the textile and garment industries. With the Industrial Development Policy 2024–30, the state wants to pull in large projects by basically doubling what investors put in through a mix of subsidies. Say a garment manufacturer puts in ₹100 crore—they stand to get back ₹200 crore in incentives if they hit certain employment and production goals.

The policy isn’t just about big numbers on paper—it’s built to keep these factories running and jobs stable for the long run. There’s a Fixed Capital Subsidy that goes up to ₹52 crore, interest subsidies, and a full 12-year exemption from electricity duty. What stands out, is the push on job creation. Projects that hire at scale can get up to ₹99 crore in Employment Generation Assistance, which includes monthly wage support—₹6,000 for each female worker, ₹5,000 for male workers over five years—and training subsidies of up to ₹15,000 per employee.

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The state isn’t stopping with cash, either. They’re getting the basics right by building “plug-and-play” textile and garment parks in Nava Raipur, India’s first greenfield smart city. Rajat Kumar, Secretary for Commerce & Industries, says these parks are all about cutting hassle for investors—offering plots ranging from 0.3 to 10 acres, round-the-clock operational clearances (even for women working night shifts), and worker housing right there on site. Plus, these parks sit alongside the Mumbai–Howrah railway and just 500 km from the Visakhapatnam Port, giving manufacturers easy access to both domestic and international markets.

Chhattisgarh is also leaning hard into its silk legacy. They’re known for producing over 200 metric tonnes of Tussar silk a year, and the GI-tagged Champa silk is a big bragging right. The new Right to Skill Act is another piece of the puzzle—it promises a steady flow of skilled workers ready for the industry. And the plan’s already showing results: companies like Swift Merchandise and Punit Creation are on track to create over 10,000 jobs, both direct and indirect. It’s a sign that Chhattisgarh is serious about becoming a real contender in textiles, ready to compete with traditional textile powerhouses.