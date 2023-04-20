Chhattisgarh shocker! Husband saves wife from drowning, then kills her

Chhattisgarh: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife after saving her from drowning in a well. Interestingly, the woman jumped into the well after having a fight with her husband over sex.

The incident occurred in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district.

The couple identified as Shankar Ram and Asha Bai. As per the reports, the incident happened on the night of April 17 after the couple consumed alcohol. Shankar asked his wife for sexual intercourse, which she refused, and then a dispute occurred between them.

The fight over sex got so bitter that Asha jumped into a well to kill herself. Following this, Ram too jumped into the well to rescue her from drowning and brought her out of the well.

However, the fight still continued and reached such a pitch that, in a fit of rage, Ram started attacking his wife’s private parts so brutally that she died.

After killing her wife, Ram sat near the body the whole night.

On April 18, as soon as the incident was received by the police, they reached the spot and arrested Shankar. The area station in charge informed that the matter was being investigated.