Chhattisgarh: Pregnant woman killed by husband, inserted iron rod in her private parts

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Raipur: A shocking domestic violence and murder case has come to light in which a 23-year-old pregnant woman was killed by husband as he inserts iron rod in private parts in a village near Ambikapur on Thursday. The accused husband also tried to cover up his crime by calling it an accident.

The victim woman is identified as Heerabai, a resident of Chhattisgarh’s Sakariya village. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Agaria. Family members of the victim reportedly said that Heerabai was assaulted before being killed inside their home.

Following the incident, Pradeep tied his wife’s body to back of a motorcycle and took her to the Medical College Hospital and claimed that she had died in an accident.

As per reports, on her arrival at the hospital, doctors declared her dead. After that he fled from the hospital.

During the autopsy, it was identified that the dead woman was 3 months pregnant. The forensic team also recovered a nearly 27-centimetre-long iron file from her private parts during the procedure.

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Victim’s post-mortem examination was also conducted, and in the reports it was learned that the she had sustained multiple injuries that included deep head wounds from a heavy wooden stick that fractured her skull.

It was informed by the medical experts that the woman had at least 18 major injury marks. And it is being suspected that items were forcefully inserted inside her, making internal injuries and death of her unborn child.

The couple had 4 minor children together. The woman was pregnant for the fifth time when she was killed in such a way.

The accused husband is on the run and search operation has been launched to trace and arrest him.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.