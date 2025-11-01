Chhattisgarh: PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Nava Raipur, interacts with 2500 children

Advertisement

Raipur: As part of the ‘Dil Ki Baat’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with 2500 children successfully treated of congenital heart diseases in the ‘Gift of Life’ ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

Earlier on Saturday, the CMO of Chhattisgarh in an X post, welcomed the Prime Minister and stated that he will participate in various events on the occasion of the silver jubilee year of Chhattisgarh’s Formation Day.

“A hearty welcome and felicitation to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on the sacred land of Chhattisgarh. On the occasion of the silver jubilee year of Chhattisgarh state formation, Prime Minister Shri Modi Ji will participate in various programmes organised for the event,” wrote CMO Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi will participate in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of formation of the State of Chhattisgarh. PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a series of developmental projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore across key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial & Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Raipur, launch the Museum Portal, and release the e-book “Aadi Shourya,” showcasing the state’s rich history and heritage of freedom fighters, as well as the legacy of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the communities.

PM will also inaugurate ‘Shanti Shikhar’ Brahma Kumaris Meditation Centre, Naya Raipur, Atal Nagar, Chhattisgarh.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate the New Building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha and unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Museum also features a live display of the state’s tribal leaders through digital media, accompanied by “multi-sensory experiences” for visitors. The museum also utilises modern technology, including the Flip Book, projection mapping, an AI Photo Booth, and a “selfie with Modi ji” feature enabled by AI technology.

