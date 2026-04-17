Chhattisgarh plant boiler explosion: FIR against Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal

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Raipur: An FIR has been registered against Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, along with company manager Devendra Patel and other officials, in connection with the boiler blast at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district that killed 20 workers and injured 15 workers.

Police said the FIR was registered against Agarwal, company manager Devendra Patel, and others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections, including 106(1) and 289, related to causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with respect to machinery, based on available evidence and technical findings.

“A massive explosion occurred in Boiler-01 at the Vedanta Power Plant. The preliminary technical report submitted by the Chief Inspector of Boilers at the site clarified that an excessive accumulation of fuel inside the boiler furnace caused extreme pressure, leading to the explosion,” the Sakti district police said in a statement.

“Due to this pressure, the lower pipe of the boiler shifted from its designated position, resulting in this severe accident. Similarly, the report provided by FSL Sakti confirmed that the excessive accumulation of fuel and the subsequent additional pressure were the primary causes of the explosion,” it said.

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“During the investigation, it came to light that Vedanta Company and NGSL did not properly adhere to the standards regarding the maintenance and operation of machinery and equipment. Negligence in equipment upkeep and lapses in operation caused sudden fluctuations in the boiler’s pressure, leading to the accident. Based on available evidence and technical reports, clear negligence has been observed in the incident,” it said.

Sakti Superintendent of Police Praful Thakur said, “More investigation reports are awaited from the Industry Department, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and the technical team’s report. Based on these reports, more sections may be added.”

The explosion occurred around 2.30 pm at Vedanta’s Singhitarai power plant. After the pipeline burst, superheated steam at a temperature of around 600 degrees engulfed people who were having their lunch and leaving may injured.