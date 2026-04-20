Chhattisgarh Govt Dismisses Plane Crash Reports in Jashpur today, claims it as ‘Fake’

Earlier in the day, some news channels and web portals had reported that a private aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur district

By Himanshu
Chhattisgarh Govt Dismisses Plane Crash

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Bhubaneswar: The Chhattisgarh Government on Monday clarified that reports of a plane crash in the Narayanpur hills of Jashpur district are false.

“There are no reports of such an accident,” the state government said, as tweeted by ANI today.

Earlier in the day, some news channels and web portals had reported that a private aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur district on Monday.

The reports claimed the plane went down after hitting a tree in a forested area near the hillside in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region.

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They also mentioned thick smoke and flames at the site and indicated likely casualties, though there was no information on the number of occupants.

The state government has denied the incident, stating that no such plane crash has occurred.

Also read: Private plane crashes in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, Many feared dead

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