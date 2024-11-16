Chhattisgarh: Five Naxalites killed, large number of weapons recovered as exchange of firing underway in Kanker Narayanpur Border

Kanker: Five Naxalites were killed and a large number of weapons were recovered as the exchange of firing taking place between security forces and Naxals in the jungle of Abujhmadh at Kanker Narayanpur Border is underway in Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning.

IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, “So far, the bodies of 5 Naxalites have been recovered. A large quantity of weapons have also been recovered. The search operation is going on. 2 jawans have been injured in the encounter. They are out of danger. Necessary arrangements are being made for better treatment of both the injured jawans. Exchange of fire still underway.”

Two jawans who got injured in the encounter were airlifted and brought to Raipur hospital. The exchange of fire is currently underway.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao said, “As per the promise, the double-engine government is taking strong steps for making Bastar Naxal-free. Our security forces are going to remote areas and fighting the Naxalites. We are moving Bastar towards development by gradually making it Naxal-free.”

According to Chhattisgarh Police, the security forces conducted a search operation on Friday night. This is a major encounter operation to neutralise the Naxals in Bastar district.

Earlier bodies of three Naxals, including of a platoon commander with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, killed in an encounter in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, were recovered by security forces on November 9, a senior police official said.

A large cache of weapons was also recovered from the area, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

The encounter took place on November 8 between security forces from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the elite CoBRA unit and Naxalites in the forested hills of Rekhapalli-Komathpalli, located at the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed.

(Source: ANI)